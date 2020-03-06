MJSA, Atlanta Show Circulating Survey on COVID-19

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—MJSA and the Atlanta Jewelry Show are working with Hill Management Group to circulate a survey gauging the industry’s concerns about coronavirus and its potential impact on the supply chain.The short online survey has two goals, the organizations said: to understand how members of the jewelry industry perceive the impact of COVID-19 and to elicit ideas on how to help it cope with the repercussions.Survey results will be used to develop education content for the industry around COVID-19 and ideas on how to better support it.The survey is available online now. Hill Management Group’s Andrea Hill said it will remain open until 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday, March 8.Results will be free and available to the industry.To access the raw or compiled data, contact Margaret Cohen at Hill Management Group,Results also will be published on the MJSA Atlanta Jewelry Show and Hill Management Group websites.