5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Fell behind on last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to get you back on track.
1. Costco Sells $600K Diamond Engagement Ring
The big-box store announced the six-figure sale during its recent earnings call.
2. JA NY Spring Cancelled, MJSA Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus
The trade shows were set to take place this weekend, March 15-17, at the Javits Center in New York.
3. Squirrel Spotting: Why Some Salespeople Avoid Asking for the Sale
It might be because they have a fear of rejection, and Peter Smith might have a solution for you.
4. In 2019, Consumers Clicked On …
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff breaks down the data from GemFind’s annual report detailing activity on jewelry retail websites.
5. Security Guards Under Investigation in Dresden Jewel Heist Case
German authorities are digging deeper into the theft of 18th-century royal jewelry from the Green Vault museum.
1. Costco Sells $600K Diamond Engagement Ring
The big-box store announced the six-figure sale during its recent earnings call.
2. JA NY Spring Cancelled, MJSA Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus
The trade shows were set to take place this weekend, March 15-17, at the Javits Center in New York.
3. Squirrel Spotting: Why Some Salespeople Avoid Asking for the Sale
It might be because they have a fear of rejection, and Peter Smith might have a solution for you.
4. In 2019, Consumers Clicked On …
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff breaks down the data from GemFind’s annual report detailing activity on jewelry retail websites.
5. Security Guards Under Investigation in Dresden Jewel Heist Case
German authorities are digging deeper into the theft of 18th-century royal jewelry from the Green Vault museum.
Get the Daily News >