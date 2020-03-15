National Jeweler

5 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed

This 14-karat white gold Starburst cut-out pendant from Ankha retails for $1,850. White gold was the metal consumers searched for most in 2019, according to a GemFind report, which was broken down by Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff in her latest blog.
New York—Fell behind on last week’s jewelry news? Here are five stories to get you back on track.

1. Costco Sells $600K Diamond Engagement Ring
The big-box store announced the six-figure sale during its recent earnings call.

2. JA NY Spring Cancelled, MJSA Expo Postponed Due to Coronavirus
The trade shows were set to take place this weekend, March 15-17, at the Javits Center in New York.

3. Squirrel Spotting: Why Some Salespeople Avoid Asking for the Sale
It might be because they have a fear of rejection, and Peter Smith might have a solution for you.

4. In 2019, Consumers Clicked On …
Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff breaks down the data from GemFind’s annual report detailing activity on jewelry retail websites.

5. Security Guards Under Investigation in Dresden Jewel Heist Case
German authorities are digging deeper into the theft of 18th-century royal jewelry from the Green Vault museum.



TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences , Surveys , Crime , Retail
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

