10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—The world has seemingly ground to a halt in an effort to combat coronavirus.
Towns, cities and even entire nations are now in lockdown in an attempt flatten the curve—keep the virus from spreading to the point where it overwhelms health care systems.
In the jewelry industry, news of events being canceled or postponed flooded in throughout the week, while others stepped forward to help, either with donations or advice.
This week we’ve doubled our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers all our coverage on how the pandemic has impacted the jewelry industry so far.
To catch up on news related to COVID-19 at any time, visit this specially created page of NationalJeweler.com.
1) JCK Las Vegas, Luxury 2020 Jewelry Trade Shows Postponed
Reed Exhibitions made the announcement Tuesday that the events will be pushed back to “later in the year.”
2) AGS Conclave Becomes the Latest Industry Event to Be Canceled
The American Gem Society said it might replace its annual signature gathering with a virtual mini-conference later this year.
3) MJSA Expo Sets Rescheduled Fall Dates
It is slated for Oct. 25 and 26 at the Javits Center, co-locating with the JA New York Fall jewelry trade show.
4) LA Jewelry Industry Summit Postponed
Organizers said they hope to hold the event, originally scheduled for March 27, this fall.
5) Pandora Closes US Stores as COVID-19 Escalates
The jeweler also has scrapped its previously stated financial guidance in the wake of the pandemic.
6) Rolex, Patek Philippe Halt Production as Coronavirus Cases Rise
The watch giants have temporarily closed their production facilities in Switzerland.
7) LVMH Producing Hand Sanitizer To Help in Coronavirus Fight
The luxury titan will use its perfume and cosmetics production sites to make and provide free hand sanitizer to French health authorities.
8) Nearly 100 Designers Have Banded Together to Help Feed Children
They’re donating proceeds of sales to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry in light of the coronavirus.
9) On Data: 10 Tips for Coping with Coronavirus Fallout
In this special edition of On Data, Sherry Smith talks virtually connecting with customers and compiling a cheat sheet for employees on available resources.
10) Store Security, Safe Teleworking in the Time of COVID-19
Every single piece of merchandise needs to be stored out of sight, and computer systems need to have adequate protection, JSA says.
Get the Daily News >