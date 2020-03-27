10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Our coverage of COVID-19 continued this week with accounts of more store closures, a RapNet row and a call for togetherness from one of our columnists.
Throughout this crisis, we will be doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on news related to COVID-19 at any time, visit this specially created page of NationalJeweler.com.
1) Signet Temporarily Closes All North American Stores
The retailer’s employees will be paid through April 4, but may soon face reduced hours and pay as the coronavirus weighs on the company’s balance sheet.
2) Companies Pull Goods off RapNet in Droves After Price Cut
Mobilized via Instagram, hundreds of companies have removed their diamonds from the trading platform in protest.
3) The Rap Price List Is Suspended Until May 1
While it remains in limbo, others are stepping in to offer free membership or even launch new platforms.
4) Jewelry Designers’ Production Grinds to a Halt in NYC, Los Angeles
Meanwhile, international production is turning into a saving grace.
5) MK Diamonds’ Julio Ramirez Dies at 43
He succumbed to an undiagnosed illness with symptoms similar to the coronavirus.
6) How the Big Jewelers Are Weathering the Coronavirus
From store closures to employee benefits, here’s how U.S. specialty jewelers are handling business in the midst of COVID-19.
7) CBG, JIS Push Jewelry Trade Shows Back to Fall
The American Watchmakers-Clockmakers Institute also has postponed its Time-Con event.
8) Here’s How the Auction Houses Are Responding to Coronavirus
A rundown on which jewelry and watch auctions have been postponed, which are taking place online, and how the houses are operating.
9) Coach’s Corner: A Call for Togetherness
Columnist Pat Henneberry shares her thoughts on how members of the jewelry industry can support each other during these difficult times.
10) Northeastern Fine Jewelry Lends a Hand to Local Restaurants
The family-owned jeweler is donating a portion of its gift card proceeds to local restaurants in the Capital Region in New York as both weather the coronavirus pandemic.
