10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, the remainder of the big Las Vegas jewelry trade shows were called off, retailers started furloughing employees in droves, and we attempted to inject some levity into these trying times with a list of 10 jewelry movies to watch.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on news related to COVID-19 at any time, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1) Couture Is Cancelled for 2020
AGTA GemFair and the Las Vegas Antique Jewelry & Watch Show also have been called off this year.
2) After Closing Stores, Signet Furloughs Employees
It joins a growing number of retailers doing so as stores remained shuttered in an attempt to contain COVID-19.
3) De Beers’ Third Sight of the Year Is Canceled
It was scheduled to take place last week in Gaborone, Botswana.
4) Gemfields Suspends Gemstone Auctions Amid COVID-19
It also provided an update on its mining, exploration and retail operations across the world.
5) How Independent Jewelers Are Coping During COVID-19
We combined the results of a recent Jewelers of America survey with interviews to paint a picture of how independent jewelers are handling the shutdown.
6) 5 Tips on Public Relations During a Crisis From an Expert
Now is not the time to stop communicating, says Cindy Krupp.
7) On Data: The Questions You Need to Ask About CARES
In another special edition of On Data, Sherry Smith says jewelers need to consult their team of experts about the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
8) 5 Things Retailers Should Know About the Stimulus Bill
The CARES Act will provide $2 trillion in aid to keep businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.
9) A Guide to the Online Resources Available to the Industry
A roundup of the education, benefits and other online assistance programs trade organizations are creating or making available.
10) What Should You Watch? Start With These Jewelry Films
From “Suspicion” to an 80-carat yellow diamond, Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff wants to help you fill your free time with some solid films that include good jewelry.
Get the Daily News >