EBay Names Former Walmart Exec CEO

By Lenore Fedow
Jamie Iannone, formerly the chief operating officer of Walmart’s e-commerce channel, is the new eBay CEO.
San Jose, Calif.—Auction and sales website eBay Inc. has named former Walmart executive Jamie Iannone as its new CEO, the company announced Monday.

Former CEO Devin Wenig stepped down in Sept. 2019, with CFO Scott Schenkel filling in as interim CEO since then.

Iannone, previously the chief operating officer of Walmart’s e-commerce channel, will step into the role April 27. He will also join eBay’s board of directors.

He isn’t new to eBay, serving as a vice president and in other leadership roles at the company from 2001 to 2009.

Iannone has two decades of experience in digital pure-play and omnichannel platforms under his belt and has worked for several consumer-facing giants.
He joined Walmart-owned Sam’s Club in 2014 to serve as CEO of SamsClub.com and executive vice president of membership and technology.

Prior to his time with Walmart, he was executive vice president of digital products at Barnes & Noble and held roles at consumer review site Epinions.com and IT consulting company Booz Allen Hamilton.

He also previously held a seat on The Children’s Place’s board of directors.

“Jamie has consistently delivered high growth during rapid periods of industry disruption, consumer change and technological advancement. He is a world-class leader, and we are excited to welcome him back to eBay,” said Thomas Tierney, chairman of eBay’s board, in a press release announcing Iannone’s appointment.


The company said eBay’s board unanimously supported Iannone’s selection.

Schenkel will continue as interim CEO and Andy Cring as interim CFO until Iannone joins the company later this month.


