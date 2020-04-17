10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, Rolex, Patek Philippe, and other major watch and jewelry brands severed ties with Baselworld, the Paycheck Protection Program ran out of money, and more.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1. Squirrel Spotting: What Will Retail Look Like After COVID-19?
Consumers will return to physical stores, writes Peter Smith, and jewelers need to be ready for them.
2. Rolex, Patek, Chanel Exit Baselworld for New Watch Show
It will be held in conjunction with Watches & Wonders Geneva in April 2021.
3. LVMH’s First-Quarter Sales Fall 17%
The watches & jewelry division was among the hardest hit, with sales dropping 26 percent.
4. Diamond Dealer Manny Gordon Dies of COVID-19
The Brooklyn native and founder of Manny Gordon Trading was 79.
5. Bob’s Watches Launches Affiliate Program for Independents
“Partners in Time” was created to provide retailers with incremental revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
6. De Beers, Tiffany Among Those Donating Millions to COVID-19 Relief
A few of the major players in the jewelry industry have given large sums of money. Here’s where the money is going.
7. Royal Chain Has a New Rainbow Collection
It’s inspired by children’s rainbow artwork posted in their windows during quarantine.
8. MCH Group to Decide Baselworld’s Fate in the Next Few Weeks
The announcement that five major brands are leaving the show has organizers reconsidering its future.
9. March Retail Sales Plunge, Marking Biggest Decline on Record
With businesses closed and consumers staying at home, U.S. retail sales posted a steep decline last month.
10. The Paycheck Protection Program Is Out of Money, For Now
An additional $250 billion is on the table, but lawmakers have yet to come to an agreement.
