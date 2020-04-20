Citizen, Gabriel Donating Portion of Profits to JFC
New York—Donations and help from the industry are going to a number of causes during the coronavirus pandemic.
This includes making masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, as well as million-dollar donations to health care-related causes from companies like De Beers and Graff.
There are also companies continuing in the tradition of raising money for industry charity Jewelers for Children, which has had to postpone all its events for now.
Gabriel & Co. introduced the “91>19” sterling silver bangle; 100 percent of proceeds from its sale will go to JFC.
The sterling silver bracelet is engraved with the design 91>19.
The “91” draws its inspiration from Psalm 91, which talks about hope, comfort and faith rising above fear during hard times.
The “19” is a nod to COVID-19, while the bracelet being crafted in silver is meant to serve as a reminder of the silver linings that come in even the darkest of times, Gabriel said in a press release.
The inside of the bangle is inscribed with the words “No harm shall overcome us.”
Gabriel said the piece is meant to convey a message of strength, comfort and positivity.
The unisex bracelet comes in multiple sizes and retails for $91.
“We are always profoundly struck by what jewelry can mean during uncertain times to help us stay strong,” Gabriel co-founders Jack and Dominick Gabriel said in a statement.
Citizen Watch America, meanwhile, has announced the “Big Hearts, Little Hands” initiative, dedicating a portion of online sales from Citizen and Bulova watches to JFC.
The company will donate 10 percent of proceeds from each Citizen and Bulova watch sale made on their respective e-commerce websites through June 30, with a minimum donation of $10,000 and a maximum donation of $100,000.
“It is times like these that we must come together and give back to communities that are still in need of support,” Citizen Watch America President Jeffrey Cohen said. “We are proud to continue our dedication to Jewelers for Children and give back to the children and families who are looking for relief, especially now.”
A third company contributing to JFC is Brosway U.S., a division of Bros Manifatture S.R.L.
The company has created a limited-edition Chakra bracelet, seen here, that will be sold to benefit JFC. It also will donate several of the bracelets to JFC for the organization to sell throughout the year.
According to a JFC email about the partnership, the delivery date of the bracelets, which are manufactured in Italy, is impossible to determine due to the pandemic.
JFC said it will update its website with information, including how to order, as it knows more.
JFC also will hold a silent auction concurrent with AGS Virtual Conclave through its new app from Virtual Diamond Boutique.
The app is available in the App Store and on Google Play by searching for Jewelers for Children.
The auction will run through May 15.
