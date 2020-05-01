10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—All the big stories last week revolved around reopening.
Mall operator Simon Property Group opened 49 malls and outlet centers for business late last week, while Sotheby’s announced its intention to start holding live jewelry auctions in New York in early June, and columnist Sherry Smith provided us with a five-point checklist jewelers should consult before reopening their stores.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1) Report: Simon Property Group to Reopen 49 Shopping Centers
The locations will reopen in May with several precautions in place, including limited occupancy and voluntary temperature checks.
2) Jewelers of America’s Certifications Now Available Online
They’re being offered for a limited-time price of $25 per exam, down from $55.
3) Sotheby’s to Resume Live Jewelry Auctions in Early June
The auction house will start with the Magnificent Jewels and Fine Jewels sales in New York on June 9.
4) Istanbul Jewelry Show Postpones Spring Edition to 2021
The trade show’s October edition will be held this year as scheduled.
5) On Data: A 5-Point Reopening Checklist
Jewelers need to re-evaluate their sales forecasts, their inventory and their employees, writes Sherry Smith in this special edition of On Data.
6) We Found the Perfect Hand Sanitizer Solution for Jewelry Stores
Gem-Water is selling a liquid dispenser with gemstones.
7) 5 Consumer Trends to Look Out for Post-COVID-19
A Bain & Co. report on the luxury sector outlines post-pandemic retail trends, from new online shopping habits to a louder call for sustainability.
8) Tips for Emerging from Lockdown With Your Sanity Intact
Setting boundaries and having a plan can really be helpful for your mental well-being, Editor-in-Chief Michelle Graff learned during—what else?—a webinar.
9) Omi Privé Holds Giveaway to Thank ‘Superheroes’
The jeweler is giving away a sapphire and diamond pendant to an essential worker.
10) Simon G.’s New Campaign Celebrates Local City Restaurants
The company is also donating to Feeding America.
