Signet Appoints New SVP of Investor Relations

Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. has appointed Vincent Sinisi as its new senior vice president of investor relations, the jewelry giant announced Monday.

Randi Abada, the former SVP of investor relations and financial strategy, has left the company after serving in the position for two years.



Vincent Sinisi has been appointed the new senior vice president of investor relations, bringing with him 15 years of experience as a retail analyst with a focus on retail and real estate portfolio evaluation.

Previously, he served as executive director, equity research with Morgan Stanley and held

positions with bank and finance giants Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, and Prudential Financial.

Sinisi will be tasked with communicating Signet’s strategic growth plans to investors and help build a network of retail analysts and investors.

"I am excited to have Vinnie join Signet at such an important inflection point for our business," said Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson in a press release announcing the appointment, adding that she is “confident that Signet will benefit from his experiences and perspective as we accelerate our ‘Path to Brilliance’ transformation efforts."

The appointment follows Signet’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, posting double-digit growth in ecommerce sales and topping analyst expectations for revenue and same-store sales growth.