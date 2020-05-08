Stuller Reopens Louisiana Headquarters, Resumes Operations
Lafayette, La.—Jewelry supplier Stuller has reopened its headquarters in Louisiana for business.
To comply with social distancing practices, the company has reduced the number of associates working on-site while others continue to work remotely.
The company has restored service in the following ways:
--Phone services and live chat are operating from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CDT;
--Manufacturing services, including casting, metal fabrication, stone setting, engraving and CAD/CAM services, are restored; and
--Standard same-day shipping on all in-stock items has resumed.
“We have been laser-focused on returning to full operational capabilities while putting in place detailed and vigilant safety and wellness policies for a few weeks now,” President Danny Clark said in a press release.
Stuller announced in mid-March it would postpone its Bench Jeweler Workshop, originally scheduled for March 27-28, until October and closed its headquarters not long after.
This meant the manufacturer had to cancel all in-house training and events at the facility for the months of March and April, including its three-day Bridge conference, originally slated to begin April 19.
