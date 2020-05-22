10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Two Texas-based retailers were in the headlines, with James Avery confirming the closure of its workshop in Fredericksburg, Texas and J.C. Penney Co. Inc. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
In other news, GIA reopened a handful of labs, JA New York confirmed its summer show isn’t happening, and we said goodbye to a beloved member of both the watch and jewelry industries—Bob Siragusa passed away at the age of 72.
Throughout this crisis, we are doubling our “stories you might have missed” feature from five to 10 to bring readers the best of our coverage on how the pandemic is impacting the jewelry industry.
To catch up on all the jewelry industry news related to COVID-19, visit NationalJeweler.com/Coronavirus.
1) JC Penney Goes Chapter 11, Could Close 200 Stores
The department store chain filed for bankruptcy late Friday amid mounting debt and pandemic-related losses.
2) James Avery to Close Fredericksburg Workshop
The Texas-based jeweler will lay off 82 employees.
3) Bob Sears Siragusa, Beloved Mentor to Many, Dies at 72
He brought Maurice Lacroix to the United States and spent more than a decade as president of the U.S. market for the Swiss watch brand.
4) GIA Resumes Operations at 5 Labs After COVID-19 Shutdowns
The labs in Antwerp, Carlsbad, Gaborone, Johannesburg and Tokyo are open with modified schedules and limited capacities.
5) JA New York Cancels August Show
The fall edition of JA New York will go on as scheduled, Oct. 25 to 27.
6) Baselworld’s Future, If Any, Remains Unclear
MCH Group shot down rumors it was moving to Lausanne but did confirm one thing—the show, wherever it is, won’t be called Baselworld.
7) Report: Amazon May Postpone Prime Day Until Fall
The annual two-day sale may be on hold as the retailer’s warehouses struggle to keep up with rising demand.
8) This Survey Shows a Mother’s Day Demand for Jewelry
A survey from MVI Marketing indicated jewelry was a top gift among those who typically buy in the category, even during the pandemic.
9) Amanda’s Style File: Pre-Layered Necklaces
These styles take the guesswork out of mixing and matching.
10) Watch: 100 Years of Engagement Rings in 3 Minutes
A Glamour magazine-produced series of fashion shorts streaming on Hulu takes viewers through the trends from the 1920s to today.
