Stuller Hosts Month-Long Virtual Event

By Lenore Fedow
Stuller is connecting to customers virtually via its new month-long online event.
Lafayette, La.—Stuller is holding its first virtual event, Stuller Connect, on its website starting June 1 through the 28th.

The month-long online gathering will showcase new products, including additions to its Earth to Market gemstones, a collection with a focus on traceability, and Modern Brilliance, a bridal jewelry collection set with lab-grown diamonds.

The company will host live Q&A sessions on its Facebook page, covering topics like bridal photography and how to drive web traffic.

Attendees can also schedule a virtual appointment with a Stuller expert to discuss products and services.

There will also be event specials and discounts across its product categories. as well as giveaways.

“Stuller’s deep relationships with its business partners is our most prized asset,” President Danny Clark said in a press release. “Today, it’s more important than ever that we stay connected.”

The jewelry supplier reopened its Louisiana headquarters earlier this month following a temporary closure due to the coronavirus.

For more information about the virtual event, visit Stuller’s blog.



