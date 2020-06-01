Charles & Colvard Names New President, CEO

Don O'Connell

Research Triangle Park, N.C.—Moissanite maker Charles & Colvard has a new leader.The company announced Friday that effective today, President and CEO Suzanne Miglucci is resigning and will be replaced by Don O’Connell, the company’s chief operating officer.The release provided no explanation for the departure of Miglucci, who had led Charles & Colvard for nearly five years.O’Connell has been with the company since 2016.As COO and senior vice president of the supply chain, he’s managed distribution, operations, and global supply chain, including overseeing gemstone procurement and faceting, jewelry production, merchandising, product development and customer experienceBefore joining Charles & Colvard, O’Connell was an executive vice president at OFT Investment & Management Group, a fine jewelry solutions and services group, and prior to that, spent seven years with Berkshire Hathaway-owned Richline Group LLC as vice president of operations & procurement and served on the company’s executive steering committee and acquisition team.O’Connell will join Charles & Colvard’s board of directors while Miglucci steps down from the board as well.“We want to thank Suzanne for her visionary and strategic contributions, including pivoting to an e-commerce-driven business, establishing a respected direct-to-consumer brand, building sophisticated digital marketing capabilities, and raising capital to fund future investments,” Charles & Colvard board Chair Neal Goldman said in the company statement announcing O’Connell’s appointment.“As we transition through the COVID-19 crisis and adapt to the new operating environment, we believe Don’s proven operational ability to deliver efficiency and cost savings while managing the product development and merchandising teams to deliver premium quality jewelry and assortments to our customers will enable us to navigate the necessary changes ahead.”