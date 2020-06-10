JFC Launches Face Mask Fundraiser as Jewelers Reopen

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

New York—Jewelers for Children is selling masks to raise funds and expand access to safety equipment as jewelers begin to reopen.The charity partnered with board member Abhay Javeri of SDC Designs and Scott Rauch of SHR Jewelry Group on the initiative, who used their manufacturing resources to get masks for JFC.Partnering with the charity just made sense, Rauch said in a press release, adding “everyone is going to need access to masks as our industry follows guidelines set by the CDC.”Javeri and Rauch connected with Michael Langhammer and Cora Lee Colaizzi of Quality Gold for help fulfilling the orders and spreading the word about the masks.The masks are black and feature a colorful JFC logo on the front. Made from three layers of cotton, the masks are washable, breathable and reusable.They can be purchased with an optional filter insert.A pack of five masks is $20, with a $1 charge for a two-pack of filter inserts.The charity will receive 20 percent of the proceeds, or $4, from the purchase of each pack of masks.Orders are due by June 15 and can be placed by completing this form and sending it toWorking with charity partners, JFC has donated $57 million to children in need since its founding in 1999.