BusinessMind Announces Partnership with Zillion Jewelry Insurance

Zillion says it is taking the hassle out of obtaining insurance for fine jewelry purchases with its one-click approach, offering consumers immediate protection. A new partnership will offer the service to retailers utilizing the BusinessMind software program.
New York—Software company BusinessMind is partnering with jewelry insurance company Zillion.

Retailers and manufacturers using BusinessMind’s cloud-based software for inventory control, point of sale, CRM and workshop management will now be able to offer their customers one-click jewelry insurance.

Zillion’s insurance was created to make obtaining jewelry insurance as easy as possible, without any lengthy online applications, quotes or purchase requirements. Customers can select Zillion insurance from their smartphones, receiving instant protection in seconds.

BusinessMind users can integrate their software with Zillion for free.

President of BusinessMind parent company DCIT and BusinessMind creator Raffi Minassian stated in a press release: “We love innovating and pushing value benefits to our users. Zillion has a unique and compelling insurance solution and has made the integration service simple and effortless for jewelers.

“Now our users can better serve their customers after the jewelry sale. This is a wonderful opportunity for our entire user base.”

Added Zillion Managing Director Adam Black, “We are reinventing jewelry insurance and are excited to be partnering with a leading point of sale solution in the jewelry industry. Now BusinessMind jewelry retailers can further differentiate themselves and wow customers through graceful innovation.”

More information on the Zillion program for BusinessMind customers is available online.


Zillion also has partnered with retail management system The Edge to provide jewelers using the latter with immediate insurance through one-click technology at the point of sale.


