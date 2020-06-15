American Gem Society Announces New Board Members
Las Vegas—American Gem Society may have had to cancel in-person events this spring (along with the rest of the world) but it’s still taking care of business.
The association has announced its international board of directors for the rest of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.
While members typically confirm AGS’ board at the annual educational conference Conclave, they voted electronically this year after the event was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
New to the Board of Directors are Ryan Berg, CG of Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry; Sarin Bachmann of JCK Events; and Sarah Nanasi Russell, CG of Nanasi Enterprises, Inc.
AGS CEO Katherine Bodoh commented in a press release: “AGS is thrilled to welcome Ryan, Sarin, and Sarah to the AGS International Board of Directors.
“Each new member brings valuable expertise and will help bring new, innovative ideas to our society. Like the rest of the board, these three new members are accomplished professionals and dedicated to the AGS mission of consumer protection.”
The board also named its executive committee, directors-at-large and committee chairs.
The board’s president is Michael Richards, CG, while Lisa Bridge, CG is president-elect. The secretary is Alexis Padis, CGA; the senior advisor is Georgie Gleim, CG; and the treasurer is Larry Rickert.
The directors-at-large are: Ryan Berg, CG; Sarin Bachmann; Caryl Capeci; Amanda Coleman-Phelps, CGA; Scott Murphy, Niveet Nagpal; Scott Udell and Ronnie VanderLinden.
The respective committee chairs are:
AGS Laboratories Advisory Committee Chair: John Carter, CGA
Education Committee Chair: Sarah Person, CG
Finance, Audit & Legal Committee Chair: Larry Rickert
Gemological Sciences Committee: Bryan Moeller, CGA
International Guilds Council: Marc Altman, CGA
Membership Committee: Mitchell Clark, CG
Young Titleholders Committee: Sarah Nanasi Russel, CG
Several AGS members concluded their board terms this year. They are: Clayton Bromberg, CG; Marc Nanasi, RS; Kelly Newton, CGA; and Stewart Wicht.
