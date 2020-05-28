Christopher Designs Has a New Marketing Director
New York—Christopher Designs has announced a new hire to breathe fresh life into its creative branding and marketing.
Katherine Hamian is the company’s new director of marketing. She’s tasked with guiding all facets of the jewelry brand’s image, from social media to marketing campaigns.
Hamian will also head the company’s overall marketing strategy and communications, Christopher Designs said via a press release.
She cut her teeth at Beny Sofer Incorporated and Nader Kash International, spending nearly a decade at the jewelry and diamond companies.
Like her previous employers, Christopher Designs is based in New York City, the area hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic thus far.
“It’s no secret that joining a jewelry brand during a worldwide pandemic and social crisis is no easy task. However, I felt up to the challenge knowing we have an amazing team and quality product at a great value to offer our existing and future clients,” Hamian said.
“Once our office closed in March, our team actually began working closer than before. Even with our own personal challenges, we forged ahead knowing that our common goal was to be a resource and support system for our retail partners. We wanted to communicate that we’re all in this together, so we made clear, consistent and compassionate communication a top priority.”
Hamian’s glamorous fingerprints can already be seen on Christopher Design’s Instagram, @crisscutdiamonds, named for one of the company’s patented diamond cuts.
President and CEO Christopher Slowinski commented, “We are thrilled Katie has joined our team. Her energy and market insights are invaluable, and just what our brand needs to endure this difficult time.”
“If there’s one positive thing that’s come out of this, it’s why I love the jewelry industry,” Hamian added. “Jewelry has an amazing ability to spread love and happiness by playing a small part in life’s special moments. That’s something that will never change.”
Hamian can be reached via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..
