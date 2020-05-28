National Jeweler

Christopher Designs Has a New Marketing Director

By Ashley Davis
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
Katherine “Katie” Hamian has joined the team at Christopher Designs to direct its marketing strategy.
New York—Christopher Designs has announced a new hire to breathe fresh life into its creative branding and marketing.

Katherine Hamian is the company’s new director of marketing. She’s tasked with guiding all facets of the jewelry brand’s image, from social media to marketing campaigns.

Hamian will also head the company’s overall marketing strategy and communications, Christopher Designs said via a press release.

She cut her teeth at Beny Sofer Incorporated and Nader Kash International, spending nearly a decade at the jewelry and diamond companies.

Like her previous employers, Christopher Designs is based in New York City, the area hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic thus far.

“It’s no secret that joining a jewelry brand during a worldwide pandemic and social crisis is no easy task. However, I felt up to the challenge knowing we have an amazing team and quality product at a great value to offer our existing and future clients,” Hamian said.


“Once our office closed in March, our team actually began working closer than before. Even with our own personal challenges, we forged ahead knowing that our common goal was to be a resource and support system for our retail partners. We wanted to communicate that we’re all in this together, so we made clear, consistent and compassionate communication a top priority.”

Hamian’s glamorous fingerprints can already be seen on Christopher Design’s Instagram, @crisscutdiamonds, named for one of the company’s patented diamond cuts.


President and CEO Christopher Slowinski commented, “We are thrilled Katie has joined our team. Her energy and market insights are invaluable, and just what our brand needs to endure this difficult time.”

“If there’s one positive thing that’s come out of this, it’s why I love the jewelry industry,” Hamian added. “Jewelry has an amazing ability to spread love and happiness by playing a small part in life’s special moments. That’s something that will never change.”

Hamian can be reached via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..


TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy