National Jeweler

Signet Names New Chief Digital Officer

Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. has named Rebecca Wooters as its new chief digital officer.

The retailer has been working to upgrade its e-commerce capabilities, an effort spurred along out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is “accelerating” its Path to Brilliance plans, said CEO Virginia Drosos in a press release.

“Our omnichannel and digital transformation is even more important now with today’s shift to online shopping.”

The company’s e-commerce sales rose 7 percent in its first quarter as total sales posted a 40 percent year-over-year decline.

To help in this area, Wooters will be tasked with working alongside the technology, marketing, and banner teams to drive digital strategy and profitable growth as well as launch new digital products and services to create “an outstanding omnichannel experience.”

She has 25 years of experience under her belt, ranging from digital strategy and transformation, customer experience, operations, marketing and product development.

Previously, she was the chief customer experience officer and head of digital experience for Citi’s global consumer bank, working with the banking giant for 12 years.


Wooters earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her MBA from University of Texas at Dallas.

She was named one of Dallas’ Top 25 Women in Business in 2014 for her contributions to the nonprofit and corporate worlds.


TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy