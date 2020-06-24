Signet Names New Chief Digital Officer
Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. has named Rebecca Wooters as its new chief digital officer.
The retailer has been working to upgrade its e-commerce capabilities, an effort spurred along out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is “accelerating” its Path to Brilliance plans, said CEO Virginia Drosos in a press release.
“Our omnichannel and digital transformation is even more important now with today’s shift to online shopping.”
The company’s e-commerce sales rose 7 percent in its first quarter as total sales posted a 40 percent year-over-year decline.
To help in this area, Wooters will be tasked with working alongside the technology, marketing, and banner teams to drive digital strategy and profitable growth as well as launch new digital products and services to create “an outstanding omnichannel experience.”
She has 25 years of experience under her belt, ranging from digital strategy and transformation, customer experience, operations, marketing and product development.
Previously, she was the chief customer experience officer and head of digital experience for Citi’s global consumer bank, working with the banking giant for 12 years.
Wooters earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her MBA from University of Texas at Dallas.
She was named one of Dallas’ Top 25 Women in Business in 2014 for her contributions to the nonprofit and corporate worlds.
The retailer has been working to upgrade its e-commerce capabilities, an effort spurred along out of necessity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company is “accelerating” its Path to Brilliance plans, said CEO Virginia Drosos in a press release.
“Our omnichannel and digital transformation is even more important now with today’s shift to online shopping.”
The company’s e-commerce sales rose 7 percent in its first quarter as total sales posted a 40 percent year-over-year decline.
To help in this area, Wooters will be tasked with working alongside the technology, marketing, and banner teams to drive digital strategy and profitable growth as well as launch new digital products and services to create “an outstanding omnichannel experience.”
She has 25 years of experience under her belt, ranging from digital strategy and transformation, customer experience, operations, marketing and product development.
Previously, she was the chief customer experience officer and head of digital experience for Citi’s global consumer bank, working with the banking giant for 12 years.
Wooters earned her bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and her MBA from University of Texas at Dallas.
She was named one of Dallas’ Top 25 Women in Business in 2014 for her contributions to the nonprofit and corporate worlds.
Get the Daily News >