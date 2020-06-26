Pandora Names New Chief Supply Officer
Copenhagen, Denmark—Pandora has appointed Jeerasage Puranasamriddhi as its new chief supply officer, tasked with leading its global supply operations as part of its executive leadership team.
Formerly the senior vice president of manufacturing, he joined the company in April to oversee Pandora’s operations in Thailand.
He was promoted to the new position following the death of Thomas Touborg, Pandora’s previous CSO, in April.
“I would like to congratulate Jeerasage and welcome him to the Executive Leadership Team. Jeerasage holds a very strong track-record in managing jewelry manufacturing, and he will build on Thomas Touborg’s legacy,” CEO Alexander Lacik said in a press release.
Prior to working at Pandora, Puranasamriddhi spent 12 years in charge of jewelry manufacturing in Thailand and Vietnam at Marigot, a subsidiary of Swarovski.
He also headed supply chain and manufacturing operations for watch companies across Switzerland, the U.S., Hong Kong, China and Thailand.
In an effort to drive a stronger connection between supply, distribution and consumer demand, responsibility for supply and distribution will move from the group’s operations to commercial operations and be led by Chief Commercial Officer Martino Pessina.
The former H&M executive joined Pandora in April, managing commercial operations across more than 100 markets.
Pandora will not be filling the open SVP of manufacturing position, in line with its new, simplified operating model.
The company announced a multipronged strategic reorganization in March, with plans to streamline its organizational structure.
“With supply and distribution moving closer to the demand side of the business, we strengthen collaboration across our value chain in support of growth. Our focus will be to work with close connections from product and crafting to marketing and retail, creating an organization that can act quickly to changing consumer demands,” Lacik said.
The changes are effective immediately.
