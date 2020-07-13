Pandora, UNICEF Team Up on ‘One Love’ Campaign
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Copenhagen, Denmark—Pandora will donate up to $1 million to UNICEF’s One Love initiative, part of the charity’s effort to provide resources to protect vulnerable children and their families from the spread of COVID-19.
The jewelry company will match every dollar donated by the public to UNICEF’s One Love campaign from July 9 to Aug. 31.
It will match donations made during that time through UNICEF’s website, local fundraising websites that redirect to UNICEF, and select One Love social media engagements.
Pandora is also introducing a “One Love One Heart” custom photo filter effect on Instagram, donating $1 each time the filter is opened from July 17 to Aug. 31.
UNICEF’s initiative is named after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ iconic 1977 song “One Love/People Get Ready.”
Members of the late singer’s family, alongside musicians, artists from conflict zones, and children from vulnerable communities, will re-record the song, UNICEF said.
The new version will be released July 17 by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music, with all proceeds from the song and related activities supporting UNICEF.
“Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today: we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,” said singer Cedella Marley, his daughter, in a press release announcing the initiative.
Pandora and UNICEF will raise awareness of the campaign via social media, including by adding a “swipe-up” donation matching feature.
TikTok will host an event and public challenge to bolster the song’s reach, with more details to come soon.
Model and Pandora muse Halima Aden will also promote the song and encourage donations.
Aden, now a UNICEF Ambassador, received the charity’s services first-hand growing up in a refugee camp. She expressed her concern about the impact of the virus on the camps.
“The loss will be unbearable. In camps, there is no such thing as social distancing,” Aden said.
The One Love initiative is part of UNICEF’s Reimagine campaign, which calls for governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support the charity’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
“One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and cooperation,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release about the initiative.
The pandemic has laid bare “rampant inequalities,” said UNICEF, particularly in low or lower-middle income countries.
Children are vulnerable to the direct impacts of COVID-19, said the charity, including school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains.
The money raised will go to providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and educational information for children and families.
It will also go to near-term recovery efforts, supporting education, protection, and healthcare systems, as well as to supporting other work by UNICEF.
Pandora first announced its partnership on the Reimagine campaign in May as part of its long-term collaboration with UNICEF.
The company has previously donated proceeds from sales of its jewelry to UNICEF as part of its “Charms for Change” campaign.
For more information about the One Love initiative, visit UNICEF’s website.
The jewelry company will match every dollar donated by the public to UNICEF’s One Love campaign from July 9 to Aug. 31.
It will match donations made during that time through UNICEF’s website, local fundraising websites that redirect to UNICEF, and select One Love social media engagements.
Pandora is also introducing a “One Love One Heart” custom photo filter effect on Instagram, donating $1 each time the filter is opened from July 17 to Aug. 31.
UNICEF’s initiative is named after Bob Marley and the Wailers’ iconic 1977 song “One Love/People Get Ready.”
Members of the late singer’s family, alongside musicians, artists from conflict zones, and children from vulnerable communities, will re-record the song, UNICEF said.
The new version will be released July 17 by Tuff Gong International and Amplified Music, with all proceeds from the song and related activities supporting UNICEF.
“Over 40 years ago, my father wrote One Love about unity, peace and universal love during a time when there was much trouble in the world. Even in a time when we aren’t able to get together, his message remains true today: we can get through this global crisis if we come together through one love and one heart,” said singer Cedella Marley, his daughter, in a press release announcing the initiative.
Pandora and UNICEF will raise awareness of the campaign via social media, including by adding a “swipe-up” donation matching feature.
TikTok will host an event and public challenge to bolster the song’s reach, with more details to come soon.
Model and Pandora muse Halima Aden will also promote the song and encourage donations.
Aden, now a UNICEF Ambassador, received the charity’s services first-hand growing up in a refugee camp. She expressed her concern about the impact of the virus on the camps.
“The loss will be unbearable. In camps, there is no such thing as social distancing,” Aden said.
The One Love initiative is part of UNICEF’s Reimagine campaign, which calls for governments, the public, donors and the private sector to support the charity’s efforts to combat COVID-19.
“One Love speaks directly to one key truth about this pandemic: Our best hope to defeat COVID-19 and to reimagine a more equal, less discriminatory world for children is through global solidarity and cooperation,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a press release about the initiative.
The pandemic has laid bare “rampant inequalities,” said UNICEF, particularly in low or lower-middle income countries.
Children are vulnerable to the direct impacts of COVID-19, said the charity, including school closures, food shortages, limited access to basic healthcare, and disruptions to medical supply chains.
The money raised will go to providing soap, masks, gloves, hygiene kits, protective equipment and educational information for children and families.
It will also go to near-term recovery efforts, supporting education, protection, and healthcare systems, as well as to supporting other work by UNICEF.
Pandora first announced its partnership on the Reimagine campaign in May as part of its long-term collaboration with UNICEF.
The company has previously donated proceeds from sales of its jewelry to UNICEF as part of its “Charms for Change” campaign.
For more information about the One Love initiative, visit UNICEF’s website.
Get the Daily News >