Frederick Goldman Hires E-Commerce Leader

Secaucus, N.J.—Frederick Goldman Inc. has hired tech executive Judah Zeigler to lead its e-commerce division as the jewelry manufacturer expands its digital business-to-business capabilities.

Zeigler has more than 20 years of experience in business-to-consumer and business-to-business commerce, helping to build Samsung U.S.’s e-commerce business.

Previously, he led Panasonic’s e-commerce business and launched e-commerce at Sharp Electronics Corporation.

As Frederick Goldman’s vice president of business-to-business commerce, Zeigler will lead and develop its e-commerce efforts with a special focus on helping retailers pinpoint digital growth opportunities.

Zeigler will report directly to CEO Jonathan Goldman.

“One of our top priorities is to ensure that we are delivering a consistently best-in-class B2B experience for our retailers, as well as providing consultative resources to our valued customers, so that they can maximize the opportunities that exist as consumers in our industry more rapidly adopt digitally-centric shopping behaviors,” Goldman said in a press release announcing the new hire.



