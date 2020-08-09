10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
New York—Last week, Lord & Taylor filed for bankruptcy, Oscar Heyman shared a sneak peek of its holiday catalog, Jewelers of America elected a new board director, and a Rolex set an online watch auction record.
The jewelry industry also said goodbye to Roger Gesswein Jr., the third generation of his family to lead tools and equipment supplier Paul H. Gesswein Co.
He was remembered by loved ones for his dedication to the industry and his generous nature.
Read on for more of the top jewelry news from last week.
1) This Rolex Set a Record for a Watch Sold at an Online Auction
The 18-karat gold Daytona JPS Ref. 6264 garnered $1.5 million in a Sotheby’s single-lot sale.
2) 5 Retail Trends on Our Radar
From offering immersive micro-experiences to fostering safe and comfortable spaces, retailers across industries must keep getting creative to remain relevant to consumers.
3) GIA Will Start Using Artificial Intelligence for Diamond Clarity Grading
The system is currently being tested in New York and Carlsbad, with an industry-wide rollout expected next year.
4) Jewelers of America Board Elects New Director
Robert Marks is president of Rogers Jewelry Co. in Modesto, California.
5) Roger Gesswein Jr., a True Gentleman, Dies at 77
He was the third generation to lead tools and equipment supplier Paul H. Gesswein Co.
6) Amanda’s Style File: Peridot and Spinel
August is heating up, courtesy of some fantastic birthstone jewelry designs.
7) Oscar Heyman’s Holiday 2020 Catalog Is Its Biggest Yet
Though the photoshoot was delayed due to the coronavirus, the catalog will still arrive to jewelry stores in early October.
8) See Jewelry from the Brilliant Earth, Alrosa Collaboration
Ten percent of sales from the jewelry collection will go to Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
9) On Data: Sales Show Continued Improvement in July
Following a “dismal” April and a “bleak” May, Sherry Smith notes that independent jewelers’ sales have warmed up recently, particularly in this one category.
10) Lord & Taylor Files for Bankruptcy, Seeks New Owner
The department store chain and owner Le Tote join the nearly 40 retailers that have filed for bankruptcy this year.
