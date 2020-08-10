Fana Adds 3 Executives to Its Sales Team

Fort Lee, N.J.—Fine jewelry brand Fana has added three members to its sales team as it looks to support retailers with more personalized service., who joined Fana in February, will lead the new West sales region, which covers Colorado and the West Coast states.Sterrett has more than 15 years of sales leader experience, previously spending five years as Tacori’s territory manager and business growth leader, then leading its national and key accounts., who has been in the jewelry industry for more than 15 years, will join as Fana’s national sales trainer and inside sales manager, responsible for both on-site and online training.Like Sterrett, he also served as Tacori’s territory manager and business growth leader, holding the position for eight years.will bring his 30 years of experience to the role of northeast sales director, which includes New England and New York.Previously, he was a sales manager at Spectrum Diamonds and Lieberfarb Wedding Bands, and the co-founder and vice president of Rumanoff's Fine Jewelry and Design. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Independent Jewelers Organization.“By expanding our team to include Shelby, Steve, and Eric, we’ll be able to connect with all our clients on a regular basis to contribute positively to their businesses,” co-owner Bobby Jain said in a press release announcing the new hires.“Most importantly, we’ll be able to respond to their needs more quickly to ensure Fana continues to exceed their expectations.”