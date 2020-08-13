Jewelers Mutual Launches ‘Zing’ to Encourage Digital Business
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Neenah, Wis.—Jewelers Mutual Group has launched a platform providing a one-stop-shop for members of the industry to build their digital business.
The new Zing platform is available to anyone in the jewelry industry, and it’s free to enroll.
Featured products and services include the following.
--The Diamond Marketplace, powered by the International Diamond Exchange, allowing suppliers to share their inventory—including specifications, grading and pricing information—so all jewelers have transparent access to inventory and pricing information around the world;
--A jewelry appraisal service, utilizing the expertise of Gemworld, so jewelers can obtain a professional appraisal from any device in minutes;
--The JM Shipping Solution tool, providing fast and secure shopping options created for the industry;
--JM Care Plan insurance products;
--Personal Jewelry Insurance Claims tool, allowing jewelers to expedite filing and managing Jewelers Mutual insurance claims; and
--A jeweler locator, connecting users with experts whether they’re looking to buy, sell or find help with repairs.
Users have a personalized dashboard based on business needs and can access the platform from any device.
Jewelers Mutual said it will continue to expand the platform’s tools and capabilities, including soon-to-come jewelry market price indices and an industry news section.
To develop the platform, usability experts and developers worked directly with jewelers to learn more about their needs.
Jewelers Mutual also collaborated with industry leaders like IDEX and Gemworld, and opened a Dallas technology hub.
To learn more about the Zing platform or enroll, visit JewelersMutual.com/Zing.
“The launch of the Zing platform is a testament to the continued investment Jewelers Mutual makes in technology and innovation for jewelers, and, more importantly, our commitment to raising the tide of the jewelry industry,” said President and CEO Scott Murphy.
“Given the challenging times our industry has faced recently, there’s never been a better time for us to bring a meaningful solution to the marketplace. The Zing platform empowers jewelers to make faster, smarter business decisions, helps them create a seamless customer experience, and provides product selection not historically available to everyone.”
The new Zing platform is available to anyone in the jewelry industry, and it’s free to enroll.
Featured products and services include the following.
--The Diamond Marketplace, powered by the International Diamond Exchange, allowing suppliers to share their inventory—including specifications, grading and pricing information—so all jewelers have transparent access to inventory and pricing information around the world;
--A jewelry appraisal service, utilizing the expertise of Gemworld, so jewelers can obtain a professional appraisal from any device in minutes;
--The JM Shipping Solution tool, providing fast and secure shopping options created for the industry;
--JM Care Plan insurance products;
--Personal Jewelry Insurance Claims tool, allowing jewelers to expedite filing and managing Jewelers Mutual insurance claims; and
--A jeweler locator, connecting users with experts whether they’re looking to buy, sell or find help with repairs.
Users have a personalized dashboard based on business needs and can access the platform from any device.
Jewelers Mutual said it will continue to expand the platform’s tools and capabilities, including soon-to-come jewelry market price indices and an industry news section.
To develop the platform, usability experts and developers worked directly with jewelers to learn more about their needs.
Jewelers Mutual also collaborated with industry leaders like IDEX and Gemworld, and opened a Dallas technology hub.
To learn more about the Zing platform or enroll, visit JewelersMutual.com/Zing.
“The launch of the Zing platform is a testament to the continued investment Jewelers Mutual makes in technology and innovation for jewelers, and, more importantly, our commitment to raising the tide of the jewelry industry,” said President and CEO Scott Murphy.
“Given the challenging times our industry has faced recently, there’s never been a better time for us to bring a meaningful solution to the marketplace. The Zing platform empowers jewelers to make faster, smarter business decisions, helps them create a seamless customer experience, and provides product selection not historically available to everyone.”
Get the Daily News >