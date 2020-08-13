Tiffany Lands on NRF’s ‘Hot 100’ List
New York—Tiffany & Co. made the National Retail Federation’s Hot 100 Retailers list, landing at No. 95.
The list, compiled by market research firm Kantar Group, ranks the fastest-growing retail companies in the United States, determined by increases in domestic sales between 2018 and 2019.
All companies with domestic sales in excess of $300 million were eligible.
According to Kantar, the jeweler’s 2019 U.S. retail sales totaled $1.82 billion, up 1 percent compared with 2018.
Tiffany has 94 stores in the United States and saw store-count growth of 1 percent year-over-year in 2019.
The U.S. market accounts for 44 percent of Tiffany’s worldwide sales, which totaled $4.12 billion in 2019.
Tiffany was one of the only luxury retailers to make the list, with LVMH-owned Sephora just above it in 94th place.
In the No.1 spot is German supermarket chain Lidl, with U.S. sales growth of 69 percent year-over-year in 2019 as the company expanded to 97 locations last year.
Several other supermarket chains made the list, including Aldi, Kroger, Wegmans and Publix.
Furniture e-tailer Wayfair came in second place, followed by home improvement website Build.com.
Several e-tailers snagged spots on the “Hot 100” list, including membership-free wholesale retailer Boxed and 1-800-Flowers.
“The retailers (and brands) who have been over-investing in building digital, ecommerce and omni capabilities are emerging as the clear winners during COVID-19,” said Reid Greenberg, executive vice president of global digital and e-commerce at Kantar, in a press release announcing the results.
In fourth place was Don Quijote, a chain of Japanese discount stores with 38 stores in the U.S. It also acquired Hawaii’s Times Supermarket stores as of 2018.
Don Quijote stores feature bright signage pointing to shelves stocked with a little bit of everything.
The “treasure hunt-style” shopping experience, the NRF said, gives the stores a certain something that’s hard to replicate online.
The majority of the company’s sales come from outside of the U.S., though it has plans to grow its store count. The U.S. accounts for 4 percent of Don Quijote’s worldwide sales.
Amazon landed in fifth place, posting U.S. sales growth of 21 percent year-over-year in 2019.
The retail giant, which owns Whole Foods, has 564 stores in the U.S., an 8 percent increase compared with 2018.
The U.S. market accounts for 77 percent of its worldwide sales.
Overall, this year’s “Hot 100” retailers averaged year-over-year domestic sales growth of about 12 percent, higher than the 2018 list’s growth of nearly 10 percent.
If necessary data is not self-reported, Kantar said it estimates franchise sales, domestic sales and those of privately held companies.
The NRF said: “This methodology is particularly important because it removes the impact of the companies’ investments in overseas operations from the growth rankings to give a true perspective on the situation in the American retail market.”
To read the full list, visit the NRF website.
