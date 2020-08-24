National Jeweler

Tiffany’s Flagship Renovation Delayed Until 2022

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Tiffany & Co.’s New York City flagship has temporarily relocated to 6 E. 57th St. while its main store on Fifth Avenue undergoes a renovation. (Photo credit: Rodolfo Martinez)

New York—Tiffany & Co.’s flagship renovation is going to take longer than the jeweler initially expected, according to its recent 8-K filing.

Non-essential construction activity was halted in New York City in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First announced in 2018, the renovation of its New York flagship on Fifth Avenue was expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021 but has been pushed back to the spring of 2022.

Tiffany opened its first store in New York City in 1837 but has been in the 10-story location on Fifth Avenue since 1940.

RELATED CONTENT: What Tiffany’s Acquisition Means for the Jewelry Industry

The flagship closed in January for renovations, which are expected to cost upward of $200 million.

The jeweler temporarily relocated around the corner to E. 57th St to Niketown’s former home.

Called The Tiffany Flagship Next Door, the four-level space includes a private selling room on each floor and one VIP salon.

The company has been in the temporary space since January but opened a limited pop-up shop in its original, under-construction location over the holiday season to showcase its new collection of men’s jewelry and other products.

Tiffany will be reporting its second-quarter results on Aug. 27.





TAGS:   Retail , Coronavirus
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy