Former De Grisogono CEO Tapped to Lead De Beers’ Retail Stores

Céline Assimon is the new CEO of De Beers Jewellers, the chain of high-end retail stores operated by De Beers Group.
London—Former De Grisogono CEO and Louis Vuitton jewelry executive Céline Assimon will succeed François Delage as head of De Beers Jewellers, the group’s chain of high-end retail stores.

Assimon was the worldwide head of high jewelry and watchmaking at Louis Vuitton for six years and was director of the same at Piaget for about a year and a half before joining De Grisogono near the end of 2018.

In January 2020, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published a report that put the Geneva-based fine jewelry brand at the center of a money laundering scheme in Angola. Assimon left the company in February, the same month it filed for bankruptcy in Switzerland, where it was based.

When asked about her hire, De Beers pointed out the money laundering allegations pre-date her time at the company and that she shares De Beers’ committment to “responsible business.”

“One of the key things that stood out about Celine was that she clearly believed in the role of brands in being a positive force for society, and in particular the De Beers Building Forever program,” the company said.

Assimon holds a master’s degree from the Audencia Nantes—a top business school in France—is a GIA graduate and speaks four languages: English, French, Italian and Spanish.

Delage has been with De Beers Group since 2007, serving as CEO of Forevermark for a little less than two years before moving over to head De Beers Diamond Jewellers in 2009.

He will be leaving the company at the end of September, while Assimon is set to join the business on Sept. 1.


De Beers Jewellers has four stores in the United States: New York; Houston; Bal Harbour, Florida; and Chevy Chase, Maryland.


