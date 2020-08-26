Former Stuller Exec Ashley Brown Joins John Atencio
Denver—Jewelry designer John Atencio has hired industry veteran Ashley Brown to head his wholesale and new business development division.
She has been in the industry since 1994, starting at her father’s advertising agency in Dallas.
This is her second time joining the John Atencio team.
Brown first worked for the designer in 2008 as a sales associate and then managed several of the company’s retail locations.
She left two years later for Lafayette, Louisiana-based Stuller, where she served as the executive director of marketing and public relations for nine years.
In business for more than four decades, John Atencio currently has six boutiques in Colorado in addition to a growing wholesale business.
Brown will be based in Denver, where the designer’s company is headquartered.
