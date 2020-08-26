National Jeweler

Former Stuller Exec Ashley Brown Joins John Atencio

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Denver—Jewelry designer John Atencio has hired industry veteran Ashley Brown to head his wholesale and new business development division.

20200826 Ashley BrownAshley Brown
Brown will be based in Denver, where the designer’s company is headquartered.

She has been in the industry since 1994, starting at her father’s advertising agency in Dallas.

This is her second time joining the John Atencio team.

Brown first worked for the designer in 2008 as a sales associate and then managed several of the company’s retail locations.

She left two years later for Lafayette, Louisiana-based Stuller, where she served as the executive director of marketing and public relations for nine years.

In business for more than four decades, John Atencio currently has six boutiques in Colorado in addition to a growing wholesale business.



TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy