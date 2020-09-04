10 Jewelry News Stories You Might Have Missed
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Last week, two men and two businesses were sentenced as part of “Operation Al Zuni,” a case involving fake Native American jewelry, and a multi-state thief struck again.
Rolex showed off its new watches for 2020 and jewelry brand W.Rosado’s new collection took personalization to the next level.
Catch up on last week’s jewelry news with these 10 stories.
1. 4 Sentenced, 1 Sought in Case Involving Fake Native American Jewelry
Two men and two businesses were sentenced in federal court in Albuquerque last week as part of “Operation Al Zuni.”
2. Rolex Unveils Its 2020 Watches
There are four updates to the Oyster Perpetual collection.
3. Multi-State Sneak Thief Strikes Again, JSA Says
The man wanted for snatching jewelry and watches from showcases in seven states allegedly pulled off another theft in the South.
4. A New Diamond Ad Campaign Is Coming This Fall
The new consumer-facing campaign from the Natural Diamond Council is set to debut in mid-September.
5. This Is the Most Fun Take on Personalization We’ve Seen All Year
It’s from designer Wilfredo Rosado’s new contemporary fine jewelry brand, W.Rosado.
6. Former Polygon Exec Tapped to Head Get Diamonds
Kim E. Pelletier, who spent three years as vice president of sales and marketing at Polygon, will helm the new diamond trading platform.
7. Signet’s Q2 Sales Slide 35% As It Leans on E-Commerce
The retailer has created a full-time virtual selling team to serve customers “wherever they want to shop” for the upcoming holiday season.
8. Amanda’s Style File: September’s Sapphires
See 16 jewels celebrating one of the most versatile and crowd-pleasing gemstones.
9. NoLo Studios Begins Residency Program for BIPOC Jewelers
The Brooklyn artist collective is asking for donations and supplies to support one year of rent and a full basic bench setup for one jewelry designer.
10. Coach’s Corner: How to Keep Your Customers Engaged
Whether it’s live chat or a good old-fashioned phone call, The Jewelry Coach Pat Henneberry explains why keeping in touch is so important right now.
Get the Daily News >