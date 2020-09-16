Jared Partners with Royal Asscher on a Bridal Collection
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Royal Asscher is bringing some of its patented diamond cuts to Jared customers.
The sixth-generation diamond company currently headed by Lita and Mike Asscher has created a bridal collection exclusive to the Signet Jewelers-owned retail chain.
Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager Bill Brace said: “With Royal Asscher synonymous with the world’s finest diamonds and engagement rings, we’re honored to introduce this storied brand to Jared’s customers.
“The collection will make the diamonds of royalty more accessible to our customers, who always look for something truly exceptional. This collaboration highlights Jared’s goal of working with partners who share our vision in celebrating love with the fire, sparkle, and brilliance of diamonds.”
Royal Asscher created the world’s first patented diamond cut in 1902 and is responsible for handling some of the world’s most important diamonds, like the largest gem-quality rough diamond on record, the 3,106-carat Cullinan.
Joseph Asscher cut the Cullinan into nine principal diamonds and nearly 100 smaller stones, all part of Great Britain’s Crown Jewels.
Royal Asscher’s bridal collection for Jared will feature four diamond cuts: the Royal Asscher Cut, a modern take on the first patented cut featuring an octagonal diamond with square shape and layered facets; the Royal Asscher Oval; Royal Asscher Brilliant; and Royal Asscher Cushion.
Each cut features 74 facets.
The collection comprises engagement rings, wedding bands and anniversary bands in 14-karat white, yellow or rose gold.
The collaboration with Jared the Galleria of Jewelry is not the Dutch company’s first partnership with a major U.S. specialty jewelry store chain. It’s also worked with Hezlberg Diamonds.
Remarking on the Jared partnership, President Lita Asscher said, “We are very excited about the launch of our gorgeous, exclusive collection at Jared. Our greatest joy is to create diamond rings that are so beautiful that they become heirlooms for many generations to come.”
An authenticity certificate will accompany each Jared x Royal Asscher ring, asserting the diamantaire’s responsible sourcing policy.
Royal Asscher’s diamond sourcing, mining and cutting processes are independently audited and in 1980, the company was awarded the Dutch Royal Predicate, which honors important national businesses committed to ethical standards for over a century.
Former company president Edward Asscher, who retired earlier this year, was knighted for his contributions to responsible sourcing.
He is currently president of the World Diamond Council, and was an early advocate and advisor of the Kimberly Process.
The Jared x Royal Asscher collection is currently available online.
The sixth-generation diamond company currently headed by Lita and Mike Asscher has created a bridal collection exclusive to the Signet Jewelers-owned retail chain.
Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager Bill Brace said: “With Royal Asscher synonymous with the world’s finest diamonds and engagement rings, we’re honored to introduce this storied brand to Jared’s customers.
“The collection will make the diamonds of royalty more accessible to our customers, who always look for something truly exceptional. This collaboration highlights Jared’s goal of working with partners who share our vision in celebrating love with the fire, sparkle, and brilliance of diamonds.”
Royal Asscher created the world’s first patented diamond cut in 1902 and is responsible for handling some of the world’s most important diamonds, like the largest gem-quality rough diamond on record, the 3,106-carat Cullinan.
Joseph Asscher cut the Cullinan into nine principal diamonds and nearly 100 smaller stones, all part of Great Britain’s Crown Jewels.
Royal Asscher’s bridal collection for Jared will feature four diamond cuts: the Royal Asscher Cut, a modern take on the first patented cut featuring an octagonal diamond with square shape and layered facets; the Royal Asscher Oval; Royal Asscher Brilliant; and Royal Asscher Cushion.
Each cut features 74 facets.
The collection comprises engagement rings, wedding bands and anniversary bands in 14-karat white, yellow or rose gold.
The collaboration with Jared the Galleria of Jewelry is not the Dutch company’s first partnership with a major U.S. specialty jewelry store chain. It’s also worked with Hezlberg Diamonds.
Remarking on the Jared partnership, President Lita Asscher said, “We are very excited about the launch of our gorgeous, exclusive collection at Jared. Our greatest joy is to create diamond rings that are so beautiful that they become heirlooms for many generations to come.”
An authenticity certificate will accompany each Jared x Royal Asscher ring, asserting the diamantaire’s responsible sourcing policy.
Royal Asscher’s diamond sourcing, mining and cutting processes are independently audited and in 1980, the company was awarded the Dutch Royal Predicate, which honors important national businesses committed to ethical standards for over a century.
Former company president Edward Asscher, who retired earlier this year, was knighted for his contributions to responsible sourcing.
He is currently president of the World Diamond Council, and was an early advocate and advisor of the Kimberly Process.
The Jared x Royal Asscher collection is currently available online.
Get the Daily News >