Jewelers for Children Adds New Board Member

New York—Jewelers for Children has named marketing executive Gus Garcia to its board of directors.

As a member of the JFC marketing committee, Garcia organized fundraising and marketing initiatives, expanded the charity’s network of donors, and managed the launch of marketing assets.

20200924 Gus GarciaGus GarciaHe contributed to various JFC events, including Jewelers for Children Day, which is slated for Sept. 26 this year.

He also traveled with JFC to volunteer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2019.

Garcia is the director of business development for Bottom Line Marketing, an advertising agency that specializes in independent retail jewelry.

The company has been a partner of Jewelers for Children for two years.

Garcia began his career in the company’s traditional media department, moving on to manage both the traditional and digital media departments.

He has spoken at several jewelry events, both in person and via video conference.


He is a graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a degree in business administration and communication studies.

Prior to joining Bottom Line Marketing, Garcia held youth leadership and mentor roles, including in Title 1 elementary schools, youth sports leagues, YMCA and the Salvation Army.

Garcia’s official start date is Oct. 1 with his term running through Sept. 30, 2023.

Jewelers for Children has raised nearly $57 million for programs that aid children in need since its founding in 1999, partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA Association.

For more information about Jewelers for Children, visit the JFC website.


