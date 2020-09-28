Jewelers for Children Debuts 2020 ‘Hope for the Holidays’ Program
New York—Jewelers for Children is getting in the holiday spirit already.
The charity unveiled its 2020 Hope for the Holidays program, which includes holiday greeting cards designed by children from Make-A-Wish America.
The cards feature the children’s original artwork on the front and the Hallmark logo on the back, as well as embossed on the envelope flaps. There are three designs to choose from this year.
Contribution cards are also available, starting at $25 each.
These can be sent to recipients in lieu of a traditional gift, letting the recipient know a donation has been made in their honor.
Those using their own holiday cards can opt for contribution inserts.
The charity also offers the Holiday Honor program, which allows jewelers to write to their vendors, customers, and other business contacts to request a donation to JFC instead of a holiday gift.
At the end of the program, JFC will send the full list of donations made in the jeweler’s honor.
For more information on the program, visit the JFC website or call 212-687-2949.
Jewelers for Children has raised nearly $57 million for programs that aid children in need since its founding in 1999, partnering with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Make-A-Wish America, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the National CASA Association.
