Amazon to Hold Prime Day in October

Seattle—Amazon will hold Prime Day later this month after postponing its annual sale due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day online shopping event will be held Oct. 13-14, pushed back from its usual July timeframe.

Last year, Prime Day sales marked the largest shopping event in Amazon’s history, posting more sales than the previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

Amazon doesn’t disclose sales figures, but it sold more than 175 million items and was forecast to rake in sales of $6.1 billion.

The retail giant has incorporated a small business promotion into this year’s event.

From now through Oct. 12, Amazon will offer Prime members a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when they spend $10 on items sold by select small businesses via Amazon.

Amazon said it will spend more than $100 million throughout the holiday season on promotional activities for small businesses, helping them bolster sales and reach new customers.

“This has been a challenging year for many small businesses, and selling in Amazon’s stores has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies to sustain and even grow their sales despite the COVID-19 crisis and beyond,” said the company in a press release.

The company noted more than half of the items sold by Amazon are from third-party sellers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses.

The October date is “the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their holiday shopping done early from the comfort of their homes,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO worldwide consumer.

A new campaign by The National Retail Federation, set to debut this month, is also encouraging shoppers to start early this year to avoid long lines and shipping delays.

The Prime Day sale will offer discounts on Amazon devices as well as deals on fashion, electronics, home goods, toys, appliances, and more.