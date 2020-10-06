Buccellati Moves into New HQ in Heart of Milan
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
Milan—A year after celebrating 100 years in business, Buccellati has moved into its new headquarters in the heart of Milan.
The building it’s located in, located at Via Brisa 5, shares the same founding date as the storied jewelry house: 1919.
Renowned architect Piero Portaluppi then expanded it in 1936, and the building now contains about 21,500 square feet.
The building is based on the rationalist style of the time, Buccellati said, and was built with a gray stone flat ashlar façade, in Art Deco style.
It’s also located just in front of an important archaeological site—the remains of the Roman Imperial Palace, built by Emperor Massimiano in the 4th century—and faces the Tower of the Gorani House, which dates to the 11th century.
The Brisa building is owned by Reale Immobili and has been refurbished by Studio Park Associati to obtain the gold level in LEED certification.
Its interiors, overseen by Studio Quadrilatero, are inspired by the industrial environment of the early 1900s but also are equipped with modern technology when it comes to safety, communication, audio and video devices, Buccellati said.
Inside the building is the ateliers of the Buccellati goldsmiths, a showroom and offices, including for the third and fourth generation members of the Buccellati family.
The brand said its headquarters will be open for guided tours of the ateliers, the showroom on the fourth floor with collections and one-of-a-kind creations, and the fifth floor, where a terrace allows for views of the city and beyond.
Recently acquired by Richemont, Buccellati said it’s ready to organize and manage its global operations and growth from the new headquarters.
This includes six new mono-brand stores slated to open by the end of the year—four in China (two in Shanghai, one in Beijing and one in Chengdu), one in Hong Kong and a new flagship store in London.
The company also has acquired the historic store on the Via dei Condotti in Rome opened by brand founder Mario Buccellati in 1926 and which belonged to a branch of the family descending from Federico Buccellati.
The building it’s located in, located at Via Brisa 5, shares the same founding date as the storied jewelry house: 1919.
Renowned architect Piero Portaluppi then expanded it in 1936, and the building now contains about 21,500 square feet.
The building is based on the rationalist style of the time, Buccellati said, and was built with a gray stone flat ashlar façade, in Art Deco style.
It’s also located just in front of an important archaeological site—the remains of the Roman Imperial Palace, built by Emperor Massimiano in the 4th century—and faces the Tower of the Gorani House, which dates to the 11th century.
The Brisa building is owned by Reale Immobili and has been refurbished by Studio Park Associati to obtain the gold level in LEED certification.
Its interiors, overseen by Studio Quadrilatero, are inspired by the industrial environment of the early 1900s but also are equipped with modern technology when it comes to safety, communication, audio and video devices, Buccellati said.
Inside the building is the ateliers of the Buccellati goldsmiths, a showroom and offices, including for the third and fourth generation members of the Buccellati family.
The brand said its headquarters will be open for guided tours of the ateliers, the showroom on the fourth floor with collections and one-of-a-kind creations, and the fifth floor, where a terrace allows for views of the city and beyond.
Recently acquired by Richemont, Buccellati said it’s ready to organize and manage its global operations and growth from the new headquarters.
This includes six new mono-brand stores slated to open by the end of the year—four in China (two in Shanghai, one in Beijing and one in Chengdu), one in Hong Kong and a new flagship store in London.
The company also has acquired the historic store on the Via dei Condotti in Rome opened by brand founder Mario Buccellati in 1926 and which belonged to a branch of the family descending from Federico Buccellati.
Get the Daily News >