National Jeweler

Buccellati Moves into New HQ in Heart of Milan

By Brecken Branstrator
brecken.branstrator@nationaljeweler.com
An exterior shot of Buccellati’s new headquarters in Milan
Milan—A year after celebrating 100 years in business, Buccellati has moved into its new headquarters in the heart of Milan.

The building it’s located in, located at Via Brisa 5, shares the same founding date as the storied jewelry house: 1919.

Renowned architect Piero Portaluppi then expanded it in 1936, and the building now contains about 21,500 square feet.

The building is based on the rationalist style of the time, Buccellati said, and was built with a gray stone flat ashlar façade, in Art Deco style.

It’s also located just in front of an important archaeological site—the remains of the Roman Imperial Palace, built by Emperor Massimiano in the 4th century—and faces the Tower of the Gorani House, which dates to the 11th century.

The Brisa building is owned by Reale Immobili and has been refurbished by Studio Park Associati to obtain the gold level in LEED certification.

Its interiors, overseen by Studio Quadrilatero, are inspired by the industrial environment of the early 1900s but also are equipped with modern technology when it comes to safety, communication, audio and video devices, Buccellati said.

Inside the building is the ateliers of the Buccellati goldsmiths, a showroom and offices, including for the third and fourth generation members of the Buccellati family.


The brand said its headquarters will be open for guided tours of the ateliers, the showroom on the fourth floor with collections and one-of-a-kind creations, and the fifth floor, where a terrace allows for views of the city and beyond.

20201006 Buccellati insertBuccellati will allow guided tours through its new headquarters to see the goldsmith ateliers, the showroom and the fifth-floor terrace.
Recently acquired by Richemont, Buccellati said it’s ready to organize and manage its global operations and growth from the new headquarters.

This includes six new mono-brand stores slated to open by the end of the year—four in China (two in Shanghai, one in Beijing and one in Chengdu), one in Hong Kong and a new flagship store in London.

The company also has acquired the historic store on the Via dei Condotti in Rome opened by brand founder Mario Buccellati in 1926 and which belonged to a branch of the family descending from Federico Buccellati.


TAGS:   Retail
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy