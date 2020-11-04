The ‘High Priestess of Horology’ Heads to Watches of Switzerland
New York—Kelly Yoch, a Tiffany & Co. veteran, has joined The Watches of Switzerland Group as the new director of client relations.
Yoch previously served as the senior Patek Philippe consultant for North America at Tiffany & Co.
She has held several roles in the luxury industry, including overseeing fine jewelry at Saks Fifth Avenue, serving as the general manager of Tourneau and as sales consultant for Hamilton Jewelers.
In her newly created position, Yoch will take charge of client relations and development for the publicly-traded watch company.
She will report to Damian Otwinowski, vice president of retail for Watches of Switzerland New York and Boston.
Yoch has gained a following in the elite watch collecting community.
In a 2020 GQ article, she was described as “the most important person in the watch world” and “the high priestess of horology.”
“Kelly’s dedication to her clients embodies the level of hospitality and personalization that Watches of Switzerland has become known for in the industry,” said David Hurley, executive vice president of Watches of Switzerland, in a press release announcing the new hire.
Hurley added that her expertise would help to continue its success in the North American market.
Yoch said: “The Watches of Switzerland Group is redefining what the future of watch selling looks like. I am elated to join this evolution during such a period of growth for the Group in the U.S. market and continue to develop their loyal client base.”
