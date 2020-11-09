Canadian Jewellers Association Announces Board Appointments
Toronto—The Canadian Jewellers Association has elected its board of directors for 2020-2022.
Headquartered in Toronto, the CJA confirmed the board at its annual meeting held in October.
Gail Goldberg is the new chair. The third-generation jeweler is the principal at Custom Creations by GG and M&G Management Services in Thornhill, Ontario.
The McGill University Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting graduate has completed coursework in diamond grading and jewelry at GIA and other institutions.
Goldberg’s extensive jewelry industry career includes roles as JVC past-president; president of the Canadian division of Fabrikant; Diarough Canada’s director of sales; and Beverly Hills Jewellers MFG’s Director of Sales and Purchasing.
Also on the board for the 2020-2022 term are past chairman Marco Miserendino of Bijouterie Italienne P.M. Inc. in Montreal, Quebec; first vice chair Angela Betteridge of Betteridge Jewellery Inc. in Kelowna, British Columbia; second vice chair Stephen Cole of Spicer Cole Fine Jewellers Ltd in Fredericton, New Brunswick; and treasurer Kevin Kaye of Citizen Watch Canada, Ltd. out of Markham, Ontario.
Directors are: Marco Pasteris of Birks Group, out of Montreal, Quebec; Chau Lui of Paris Jewellers in Edmonton, Alberta; Mark Devereaux of Jewelers Mutual Insurance Group out of Neenah, Wisconsin in the United States; Kevin Vantyghem of Vantyghem Diamonds in Kitchener, Ontario; Sergio Chamahyan of Orosergio Jewellery in Toronto, Ontario; and Shant Purutoglu of Gem Lab Appraisal Serves in Toronto, Ontario.
Founded in 1918, the CJA members uphold a “code of ethics” in serving Canadian jewelry customers.
Its programs support the entire spectrum of the industry, from education, government and industry relations to safety and security, member benefits and industry communications, according to the CJA website.
The website features an extensive member directory as a tool for connecting consumers with reputable fine jewelry and watch services.
