Novell Global Debuts Digital Holiday Catalog

Rahway, N.J.—Jewelry manufacturer Novell Global has debuted a new digital catalog for the holidays.The “Novell Holiday E-Cat” electronic mailer offers a variety of diamond and colored stone jewels set in precious metals, all of which is deliverable in 24 hours, the company said. It is clickable to allow viewers access to immediate product information.The digital mailer can be sent as a link for retail websites or, after a high-resolution logo has been supplied for placement, as a PDF so retailers can send them out to customer email lists.Items sold through the E-Cat can be sent to retailers or packaged in the store’s packaging and shipped straight to the consumer.Novell said it is providing several benefits to retailers to complement the catalog, including a store-branded landing page, targeted social media support, in-store counter signage and handouts, sales rewards for employee performance and more.The live holiday gift guide can be found online at NovellHGG.com To contact the company, emailor call 888-668-3551.