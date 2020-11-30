Ben Bridge Jeweler Has Created an Epic Seahawks Proposal Contest
Seattle—Ben Bridge Jeweler knows that generating a little team spirit is all about knowing how to motivate people.
To that end, the jeweler has kicked off an elaborate series of contests for its fans to win jewelry and other prizes related to its hometown football team, the Seattle Seahawks.
Contestants can sign up on the Ben Bridge website, or on its Facebook page, for access to weekly activities, like completing quizzes or uploading photos to Instagram.
Each week, Ben Bridge and the Seahawks will give away jewelry- and football-related prizes, like a $50 Seahawks Pro Shop gift card, a Bella Ponte black diamond band, a G-Shock GA700 watch, a Lisa Bridge Collection malachite and onyx chevron necklace, an Ikuma Canadian diamond bracelet, a Pandora jewelry suite, a signature Forevermark diamond necklace, or a Breitling Chronomat watch.
Each weekly entry will also count toward an elaborate proposal grand prize worth more than $34,000.
The grand prize winner will receive a custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge ring with a signature Forevermark diamond center stone, worth $30,000, plus an on-field proposal at the Seahawks’ home stadium, Lumen Field, that will include a special appearance from a “Seahawks legend” and a celebratory dinner in a luxury stadium suite.
The once-in-a-lifetime proposal prize also includes a VIP tour of Lumen Field, two Seahawks jerseys and a meet-and-greet with the team’s mascot, Blitz.
Ben Bridge may be loyal to the Seattle Seahawks, but the jeweler boasts stores in 10 states and one Canadian province. Accordingly, its grand prize and weekly contests are open to customers around the United States, except for Florida, New York, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico.
The contest runs now through Jan. 13. More information and registration is available online.
Ben Bridge Jeweler President and CEO Lisa Bridge commented: “We are huge Seattle Seahawks fans and are proud of the tremendous positive impact they continue to make in our local community.
“We cannot imagine a better partner to help us create the ultimate celebration of love. With chances to score weekly prizes and a grand prize package worthy of a victory dance, this partnership is sure to inspire a kickoff to engagement season like never before."
