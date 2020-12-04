Kering Moves US Operations to Wayne, NJ

Wayne, N.J.—Kering recently cut the ribbon on a new U.S. operations center, moving from Secaucus, New Jersey to nearby Wayne.The new facility is part of its investment in the North American region, said Kering, as it keeps up with increased demand.“The United States is a key country for the group, and we are excited to not only better serve our clients in this market, but to further invest in this region and to attract the best talent,” said Jean-François Palus, group managing director of Kering Group, in a press release about the facility.Technology was at the heart of the architectural design, which includes a tech bar and a retail lab to test new in-store solutions and manage the region’s IT-related activities.Designed by architecture firm HLW, the building’s interior features elements of French style, simple materials, and a neutral color palette.Inspired by the central courtyard of Kering’s Paris office, the building has a 50-foot stadium staircase, leading to a mezzanine level and a café that has a view of the nearby golf course through 24-foot tall windows.The building has a LEED Gold certification, in line with Kering’s commitment to sustainability.Looking to promote a healthier work environment, the company has installed benches along the windows to give employees more natural light.“Our employees’ work-life experience remains our priority,” said Laurent Claquin, president of Kering Americas.“Our facility in Wayne offers best-in-class amenities focused on preserving safety, wellness and community, which has proven to be of the utmost importance during these challenging times.”The facility was completed this summer and marks the second-largest structure in Wayne Township.