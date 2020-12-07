Tacori Looks Outside Family Tree for COO
Los Angeles—Tacori has appointed brand executive Roeya Vaughan to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.
Vaughan helped grow the Oakley sunglass business for Luxottica, worked on a product platform for Mattel’s Barbie franchise, and rebranded the Asics and Meguiar’s brands.
She previously served as vice president of marketing at Behr Paint Company, helping to revamp the Kilz paint brand.
In her new role, Vaughan will lead the sales and marketing departments and work on strategic growth initiatives, business development, and partnership strategies.
Vaughan’s appointment marks the first time a C-level executive was chosen from outside of the founding family.
The company was founded in 1998 by Haig and Gilda Tacorian and has been a family affair ever since.
Their son, Paul Tacorian, serves as CEO, while daughter Nadine Arzerounian is COO.
“Roeya shares our bold, forward-thinking mindset and sees the limitless opportunities to continue Tacori’s growth,” Paul Tacorian said in a press release. “Her proven track record for accelerating other top global brands makes her a key addition to our team.”
