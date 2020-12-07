National Jeweler

Tacori Looks Outside Family Tree for COO

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Roeya Vaughan is Tacori’s new chief commercial officer.
Los Angeles—Tacori has appointed brand executive Roeya Vaughan to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.

Vaughan helped grow the Oakley sunglass business for Luxottica, worked on a product platform for Mattel’s Barbie franchise, and rebranded the Asics and Meguiar’s brands.

She previously served as vice president of marketing at Behr Paint Company, helping to revamp the Kilz paint brand.

In her new role, Vaughan will lead the sales and marketing departments and work on strategic growth initiatives, business development, and partnership strategies.

Vaughan’s appointment marks the first time a C-level executive was chosen from outside of the founding family.

The company was founded in 1998 by Haig and Gilda Tacorian and has been a family affair ever since.

Their son, Paul Tacorian, serves as CEO, while daughter Nadine Arzerounian is COO.

“Roeya shares our bold, forward-thinking mindset and sees the limitless opportunities to continue Tacori’s growth,” Paul Tacorian said in a press release. “Her proven track record for accelerating other top global brands makes her a key addition to our team.”



TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy