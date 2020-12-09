WJA Will Market to Self-Purchasers Again This March
New York—For the second year, the Women’s Jewelry Association will launch a campaign geared toward fine jewelry buyers purchasing items for themselves.
WJA will make available to its members “March is Me Month” marketing materials, which include signage for use in email, social media and to incorporate into websites and in-case displays.
Assets are available this month so companies can plan ahead, and they’re being offered to all WJA members, not just corporate members.
“We had so many requests from the general membership to use the marketing assets during our first year, as they recognized the value of the campaign,” said WJA Executive Director Jennifer Markas in a statement.
“As a result, all materials are available for 2021 to individual members at a minimal fee.”
Corporate members will receive the assets for free.
Created last year, March is Me Month aligns with International Women’s Day on March 8 but is promoted all month long.
WJA’s Women’s Executive Leadership Forum, a group of female executives in the jewelry, gem and watch industries, came up with the campaign idea, launching it in March 2020.
WJA members are encouraged to incorporate their own product and company logos into the marketing materials, and to use the hashtags #MarchIsMeMonth #CelebrateYou, #LiveBeautifully, and #WomensJewelryAssociation.
The association will also promote the campaign, created by Richline Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, nationally.
WJA President Jacqueline Cassaway said: “Our campaign is all about women giving themselves permission to purchase jewelry for themselves—they deserve it!”
Access materials now, or learn about joining WJA, on the organization’s website.
