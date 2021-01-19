See John Hardy’s New Collection

National Jeweler

Model and activist Adwoa Aboah doesn’t just front the new “Mad Love” campaign for John Hardy; she helped design the 14-piece collection.
New York—John Hardy has unveiled its latest collaboration with brand ambassador turned collaborator Adwoa Aboah, a model and activist.

Called “Mad Love,” the collection represents authentic and inclusive love, the company said.

On the design front, its main motif was inspired by the hand-drawn heart Aboah signs on all of her correspondence.

“It was important for me to work closely with John Hardy on this collection,” the model said in a statement.

“Each design tells a meaningful story and can be given to a loved one or to yourself. I love getting jewelry for myself and the independence that it represents. ‘Mad Love’ says what I can’t put into words: how much I care about that person or community. It’s my sign-off for everything.”

The 14-piece collection incorporates the John Hardy “Classic Chain” style, this time as super-fine links.

Each piece is available in 14-karat reclaimed gold or sterling silver, all of which is sustainably sourced, the company said.

Some pieces are also available in 18-karat reclaimed gold.


20210119 JohnHardy2Toggle bracelets, necklaces that wrap and can be worn multiple ways, drop earrings and mismatched studs sold as sets of three are some of the key styles of the new on-trend “Mad Love” collection from John Hardy.

The collection is available now at John Hardy boutiques, online and at Nordstrom, selling for $250 to $6,500.

Aboah began her relationship with the jewelry brand fronting its campaigns in 2017.

The model is known for more than just her work in front of the camera.

She’s also the founder of Gurls Talk, an empowerment platform for women and girls.

John Hardy CEO Kareem Gahed spoke about the company’s relationship with the activist, stating: “Radical inclusivity and unapologetic individuality are central to the John Hardy ethos.

“Adwoa embodies these values through her self-expression and in how she shows up for her community. ‘Mad Love’ is a homage to that beautiful tenacity.”


