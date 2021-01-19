Mayors’ New Jewelry Campaign Targets the Modern Jewelry Consumer
Ashley.Davis@nationaljeweler.com
New York—Even at 110 years old, jewelry and watch retailer Mayors is showcasing a modern sensibility in its latest ad campaign.
Debuting this month in consumer publications such as “Town & Country, “Elle,” and “Harper’s Bazaar,” as well as on social media, the campaign was inspired by the way Mayors customers mix and match their jewelry.
In a statement, the jeweler noted that today’s fine jewelry consumer layers higher-ticket and lower-priced items to achieve their own unique mix of favorites.
To capture that visually, Mayors enlisted a high-level team of creatives. Jay Gullion was creative director and photographer, and Marc Regas contributed additional photography.
Stylist and fashion editor David Thielebeule, a “Wall Street Journal” alum and new editor-in-chief of the U.S. “Grazia” edition, styled models Juana Burga and Gizele Oliveira in a carefully curated mix of Mayors in-house line of jewelry alongside customer favorites like Gucci Fine Jewelry, Messika, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto and Fope.
Mayors called the campaign both aspirational and attainable. The neutral, serene mood was captured in a modernist home overlooking Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon.
The campaign coincides with a number of new company initiatives, like an updated ecommerce site, appropriate since the jeweler noted its sales only increased during the pandemic, particularly bridal sales.
Mayors also teased updated store designs and retail expansion in its current markets, Florida and Georgia. Currently, the company has 14 stores.
Founded in 1910, today Mayors is owned by Watches of Switzerland.
Watches of Switzerland Executive Vice President David Hurley commented: “We are excited to begin this new chapter for Mayors. We see a tremendous opportunity to reposition the store from its current iteration as a favorite local jeweler to a national fine jewelry resource. Our first step was to create a campaign that would speak to our vision while honoring our heritage. This imagery will undoubtedly resonate with a broad audience and sets the tone for the Mayors of the future.”
The Watches of Switzerland Group Vice President of Marketing Katie Reed said, “There is a strong duality to modern women, and we wanted the new campaign for Mayors to embody that complexity. We’ve had the fortunate opportunity to align best in class creatives who understand and can translate the Mayors universe through compelling visual storytelling.”
Debuting this month in consumer publications such as “Town & Country, “Elle,” and “Harper’s Bazaar,” as well as on social media, the campaign was inspired by the way Mayors customers mix and match their jewelry.
In a statement, the jeweler noted that today’s fine jewelry consumer layers higher-ticket and lower-priced items to achieve their own unique mix of favorites.
To capture that visually, Mayors enlisted a high-level team of creatives. Jay Gullion was creative director and photographer, and Marc Regas contributed additional photography.
Stylist and fashion editor David Thielebeule, a “Wall Street Journal” alum and new editor-in-chief of the U.S. “Grazia” edition, styled models Juana Burga and Gizele Oliveira in a carefully curated mix of Mayors in-house line of jewelry alongside customer favorites like Gucci Fine Jewelry, Messika, Roberto Coin, Mikimoto and Fope.
Mayors called the campaign both aspirational and attainable. The neutral, serene mood was captured in a modernist home overlooking Los Angeles’ Topanga Canyon.
The campaign coincides with a number of new company initiatives, like an updated ecommerce site, appropriate since the jeweler noted its sales only increased during the pandemic, particularly bridal sales.
Mayors also teased updated store designs and retail expansion in its current markets, Florida and Georgia. Currently, the company has 14 stores.
Founded in 1910, today Mayors is owned by Watches of Switzerland.
Watches of Switzerland Executive Vice President David Hurley commented: “We are excited to begin this new chapter for Mayors. We see a tremendous opportunity to reposition the store from its current iteration as a favorite local jeweler to a national fine jewelry resource. Our first step was to create a campaign that would speak to our vision while honoring our heritage. This imagery will undoubtedly resonate with a broad audience and sets the tone for the Mayors of the future.”
The Watches of Switzerland Group Vice President of Marketing Katie Reed said, “There is a strong duality to modern women, and we wanted the new campaign for Mayors to embody that complexity. We’ve had the fortunate opportunity to align best in class creatives who understand and can translate the Mayors universe through compelling visual storytelling.”
Get the Daily News >