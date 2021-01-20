National Jeweler

This Year, Stuller Is Focusing on Bridal

By Ashley Davis
Engagement rings and men’s and women’s wedding bands are all on offer as part of Stuller’s renewed bridal category emphasis.
New York—With plenty of couples postponing their 2020 nuptials because of the pandemic, Stuller is shining the spotlight on their second tries in 2021.

The manufacturer recently announced its latest marketing campaign, “Year of the Wedding.”

It promotes engagement rings and wedding bands, including its “ever & ever” collection and made-to-modify “3C” designs.

In addition to finished jewelry, Stuller offers the full bridal array of mountings, findings, diamonds and gemstones, along with tools and materials.

Stuller Executive Director of Marketing Services and Events Morgan Waters said: “With a global pandemic, the wedding industry certainly took a hit in every way possible—postponed weddings, delayed engagements, restricted celebrations, and more.

“But the industry has responded with new ways to help make dreams come true, and we expect 2021 to be a year to remember.”

20210120 Stuller2A Stuller three-stone engagement ring

Stuller is kicking off its bridal push with marketing materials, including photos and videos for jewelers to use. It will continue to provide new content throughout the year.


Waters said, “We will be uploading fresh content to assist jewelers in their marketing efforts as well. Stuller is the destination for all things wedding.”

See more on the Stuller website.


