Diamond Council of America Announces Board Changes

Jennifer Hammond

New York—The Diamond Council of America has announced its new board chairman.Iowa Diamond President and Owner Chuck Kuba fills the role at the nonprofit organization which provides distance education and professional certifications in diamonds, colored gemstones and fine jewelry sales.Kuba will serve a two-year term.Based in Des Moines, Iowa, Kuba comes from a jewelry background. His grandfather was a “pioneer” in jewelry metallurgy, according to the DCA, and his father was a lapidary.The third-generation jeweler runs Iowa Diamond with his daughters, Jennifer and Melissa. Two of Kuba’s grandchildren work at the company as well, representing its fifth generation.Kuba has a Bachelor of Arts degree in performing arts management from the University of Nebraska, as well as a graduate gemology diploma from the Gemological Institute of America.He is an Accredited Senior Gemologist, certified by the Accredited Gemologists Association, as well as a Certified Diamontologist, certified by the DCA. He is also a Certified Senior Management Professional, accredited from Jewelers of America (JA).Kuba currently sits on JA’s board of directors and was a past president of the Iowa Jewelers Association.DCA President and CEO Terry Chandler said: “I want to congratulate Chuck Kuba and the newly elected DCA board members. We have been fortunate over the years to have talented and engaged board members and this year is no exception. I am confident that—with Chuck at the helm—they will lead us well in 2021 and position DCA for future growth.”The other elected DCA board members are as follows:Vice Chairman: David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America;Vice Chairman: Bill Luth, Kay Jewelers; andSecretary/Treasurer: Dan Casanova, Riddles Jewelry.Other board members are Peter Engel, Bud Fluty, Kate Peterson and Steve Velasquez.Kay Jewelers’ Jennifer Hammond was newly elected to the board for a one-year term.