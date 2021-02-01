National Jeweler

Diamond Council of America Announces Board Changes

Chuck Kuba, president and owner of fifth-generation jeweler Iowa Diamond in Des Moines, Iowa, is the Diamond Council of America’s new board chairman.
New York—The Diamond Council of America has announced its new board chairman.

Iowa Diamond President and Owner Chuck Kuba fills the role at the nonprofit organization which provides distance education and professional certifications in diamonds, colored gemstones and fine jewelry sales.

Kuba will serve a two-year term.

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, Kuba comes from a jewelry background. His grandfather was a “pioneer” in jewelry metallurgy, according to the DCA, and his father was a lapidary.

The third-generation jeweler runs Iowa Diamond with his daughters, Jennifer and Melissa. Two of Kuba’s grandchildren work at the company as well, representing its fifth generation.

Kuba has a Bachelor of Arts degree in performing arts management from the University of Nebraska, as well as a graduate gemology diploma from the Gemological Institute of America.

He is an Accredited Senior Gemologist, certified by the Accredited Gemologists Association, as well as a Certified Diamontologist, certified by the DCA. He is also a Certified Senior Management Professional, accredited from Jewelers of America (JA).

Kuba currently sits on JA’s board of directors and was a past president of the Iowa Jewelers Association.


DCA President and CEO Terry Chandler said: “I want to congratulate Chuck Kuba and the newly elected DCA board members. We have been fortunate over the years to have talented and engaged board members and this year is no exception. I am confident that—with Chuck at the helm—they will lead us well in 2021 and position DCA for future growth.”

The other elected DCA board members are as follows:
Vice Chairman: David Bonaparte, Jewelers of America;
Vice Chairman: Bill Luth, Kay Jewelers; and
Secretary/Treasurer: Dan Casanova, Riddles Jewelry.

Other board members are Peter Engel, Bud Fluty, Kate Peterson and Steve Velasquez.

Kay Jewelers’ Jennifer Hammond was newly elected to the board for a one-year term.

20210201 JenniferHammondJennifer Hammond


TAGS:   Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy