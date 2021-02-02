Signet Lands on 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. has earned a spot on the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the third consecutive year.
“With diversity, equity and inclusion one of our core values, we are committed to fostering a work environment where all employees feel respected and differences are celebrated,” said Signet CEO Virginia C. Drosos in a press release.
“Our commitment to fairness, opportunity and integrity has created a culture that empowers women to seek and excel in positions of leadership.”
Women comprise 50 percent of Signet’s board of directors, up from 33 percent in fiscal 2017. Four board committee chairs are women.
Women hold 42 percent of Signet’s senior management positions (vice president and above) while 82 percent of employees represent gender or ethnic diversity.
Signet said it is working toward increased ethnic diversity, posting a 44 percent increase in Black representation at the director and above level.
Inclusion on the GEI for the third year in a row, “highlights our ongoing commitment to recruit, develop and retain an increasingly diverse workforce companywide,” said Signet’s Chief Diversity Officer Reginald Johnson.
“We’re making strides annually because we believe that companies like ours—and society in general—can prosper by uniting people regardless of gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, age or ethnicity.”
Diversity has been shown to lead to more innovation and greater results, said Signet, highlighting its recent holiday results, the best in nine years with same-store sales up nearly 6 percent year-over-year.
The GEI features 380 companies, but Signet is the only specialty jeweler on the list.
Companies are chosen based on five criteria: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, sexual harassment policies and pro-women brand.
For more information about the index, visit the GEI website.
