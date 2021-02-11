Signet Adds 2 Board Members, Both With Digital Experience

Akron, Ohio—Signet Jewelers Ltd. has added two new members to its board of directors, effective immediately.

André Branch and Dontá Wilson bring the board member count to 12.

Branch, an entrepreneur and marketer, is the senior vice president and general manager of MAC Cosmetics North America - Estee Lauder.

Prior to that, he served as senior vice president of e-commerce and digital operations at L'Oréal USA. He was also a CPA in audit for Deloitte & Touche.

Branch has worked with several iconic brands, including Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb, Diesel, Stella McCartney, and Ralph Lauren.

The Baltimore native holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Maryland.

New board member Wilson is the chief digital and client experience officer of Truist Financial Corporation.

Wilson spearheaded the bank’s digital initiatives and is responsible for its omnichannel client experience strategy as well as analytics.

He is also an executive sponsor of Truit’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiative, and co-chair of its culture council.

Wilson has appeared on Savoy magazine’s list of the Top 100 Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America five times.

He received an MBA from the University of Maryland and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Both Branch and Wilson volunteer time to work with disadvantaged youth.

“We’re thrilled to welcome André and Dontá to the Signet board of directors,” said board Chairman H. Todd Stitzer in a press release about the board changes.

“These dynamic, transformative leaders with incredible backgrounds and track records join Signet at an exciting time, and embody what we seek from our directors—agile mindsets, proven leadership and innovative thinking. I’m confident they will help fuel our work accelerating Signet’s digital-first, omnichannel transformation under CEO Gina Drosos’ leadership.”





Under Drosos, Signet also has been vocal about its efforts to increase representation of women and people of color in its workforce, particularly among top executives.

For more information about the Signet board of directors, visit the jeweler’s website.