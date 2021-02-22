JCK Industry Fund Announces 2021 Recipients
Norwalk, Conn.—The JCK Industry Fund Committee announced the 2021 recipients of its annual JCK Industry Fund grants, allocating more than $250,000 to the winners.
The 2021 recipients include Diamonds Do Good, Gem Legacy, International Colored Gemstone Association, Jewelers Security Alliance, Jewelers Vigilance Committee, Mercury Free Mining, and the Women’s Jewelry Association.
The 2021 JCK Industry Fund Diversity & Inclusivity Grant recipient is the Black in Jewelry Coalition.
The new group is led by a board of Black professionals and has dedicated itself to fostering inclusivity and opportunity in the jewelry industry.
This year, De Beers Group contributed special funding to the new Diversity & Inclusion grant.
Grant recipients are chosen based on how well they meet the core goals of the fund, which include improving commerce and the consumers’ view of the jewelry industry, addressing challenges within the industry, developing educational content for the industry and consumers, and promoting diversity and inclusion.
“Coming out of a difficult and challenging year, it was important to the JCK Industry Fund Committee to support our industry and the organizations that help move it forward,” said Yancy Weinrich, chief growth officer at Reed Exhibitions, in a press release about the grant recipients.
“The 2021 recipients are comprised of eight organizations that serve the jewelry and watch industries who will apply their JCK Industry Funds to initiatives that range from ethical sourcing, heightening consumer confidence, safety, diversity and inclusion.”
The JCK Industry Fund Committee consists of Weinrich; John Green, president and CEO of Lux Bond & Green; Eddie Le Vian, CEO of Le Vian; Michael Lerche, president of Goldstar Jewellery LLC; Sam Sandberg, chairman, A. Jaffe; and Sarin Bachmann, group vice president of Reed Jewelry Group.
JCK funds the grants with support from the industry, especially donations from JCK customers and its trade show exhibitors and attendees.
“In a year without the JCK show to provide additional funding through the generous donations of our exhibitors and attendees, we are proud that JCK could continue to support at our same levels initiatives that will offer the most sustainable impact to improve the growth and health of the industry at large,” said Bachmann in a statement.
For more information and to donate, visit the JCK website.
