Mid America Jewelers Association Ceases Operations
Dublin, Ohio—The Mid America Jewelers Association has ceased operations after more than 50 years, the organization announced earlier this month.
Founded in 1971, the trade organization served jewelers in Ohio and its contiguous states to promote business ethics and educational interests.
The group also organized its own trade show, the Mid-America Jewelry Show.
MAJA officially ceased operations in October 2020.
“The decision was difficult, but we believe our organization has run its course,” said MAJA in a press release about its closure.
“There were years of great memories through jewelry shows, educational opportunities, meetings, etc. We would like to thank all of our friends, associates, and vendors.”
Its remaining funds of $7,753 has been split and donated to Jewelers for Children and the Ohio Jewelers Education Foundation.
