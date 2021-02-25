National Jeweler

Mid America Jewelers Association Ceases Operations

By Lenore Fedow
lenore.fedow@nationaljeweler.com
Dublin, Ohio—The Mid America Jewelers Association has ceased operations after more than 50 years, the organization announced earlier this month.

Founded in 1971, the trade organization served jewelers in Ohio and its contiguous states to promote business ethics and educational interests.

The group also organized its own trade show, the Mid-America Jewelry Show.

MAJA officially ceased operations in October 2020.

“The decision was difficult, but we believe our organization has run its course,” said MAJA in a press release about its closure.

“There were years of great memories through jewelry shows, educational opportunities, meetings, etc. We would like to thank all of our friends, associates, and vendors.”

Its remaining funds of $7,753 has been split and donated to Jewelers for Children and the Ohio Jewelers Education Foundation.



TAGS:   Trade Shows, Exhibitions & Conferences , Career Moves & Milestones
Get the Daily News >
National Jeweler

Fine Jewelry Industry News

Since 1906, National Jeweler has been the must-read news source for smart jewelry professionals--jewelry retailers, designers, buyers, manufacturers, and suppliers. From market analysis to emerging jewelry trends, we cover the important industry topics vital to the everyday success of jewelry professionals worldwide. National Jeweler delivers the most urgent jewelry news necessary for running your day-to-day jewelry business here, and via our daily e-newsletter, website and other specialty publications, such as "The State of the Majors." National Jeweler is published by Jewelers of America, the leading nonprofit jewelry association in the United States.

Sections

Tools

Resources

Jewelers of America
Copyright © National Jeweler. All rights reserved. Read our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy